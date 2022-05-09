Everyone is saying the same thing about Stacey Solomon’s BAFTAs outfit

Stacey Solomon sent fans into a frenzy on Sunday night when she shared photos of her outfit for the BAFTAs.

The 32-year-old attended the awards ceremony with her fiancé Joe Swash, as her show Sort Your Life Out was nominated for Best Feature.

Taking to Instagram before the event, Stacey shared snaps of her posing in a white pearl embellished jumpsuit, standing next to Joe in a tuxedo.

On first glance, fans were convinced the pair had gotten married, as it looked like the photos were taken on their wedding day.

One fan commented under the post: “I thought you’d got married then!! Have a great time xx.”

Another wrote: “For a moment I thought you’d got married!!”

A third fan commented: “Seriously thought you’d gone and got married!! Have the best time, soak it all up xx.”

Before the star-studded ceremony, Stacey admitted she was nervous about attending such a prestigious event.

The mother-of-four said: “I honestly don’t remember the last time I wore heels & dressed up & went out. I’m so nervous.”

“I’m so goofy & gangly the idea of walking down a carpet makes me shudder. But I’ve never felt so proud to be going somewhere & be up for an award.”

“In the 13 years that I’ve been doing this – that has never happened. Hope you have a lovely Sunday everyone. Pray for me that I don’t fall over.”

Stacey and Joe first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

The couple were planning to wed last July, but after Stacey fell pregnant with their second child they decided to push back their wedding to this summer.

The pair welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year, and the couple are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.