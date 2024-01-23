Everyone is saying the same thing about Sian Welby as she steps in to host This Morning

Sian Welby stepped in to co-host This Morning this week alongside Dermot O’Leary, as ITV continues to search for a replacement for Holly Willoughby.

Viewers of the show were hugely impressed with her debut as they took to social media to praise the “great job” she did, and applaud how she “brought fun to the show.”

ITV bosses are said to be impressed with the 37-year-old who was paired with Dermot to anchor the breakfast show this week from Monday to Thursday.

The radio presenter is the bookie’s favourite to replace Holly on the show and is currently at 1-2 odds.

John Hill from Coral Sports Betting said: “Siân Welby has taken to The Morning sofa like a duck to water. We now make her odds-on to get the gig on a permanent basis.”

Viewers took to X to share their thoughts on Sian’s debut performance: “‘I’m really enjoying the Siân and Dermot mix.. they work well together. Well done to Sian, it must be nerve wracking presenting such a big morning show, she’s doing great.”

Another wrote: “Come on #ThisMorning Sign Sian up. We’ve now found what we are looking for.”

“Nice to see Siân on #thismorning Very professional and engaging,” a third added.

“I’ve only watched on for short time and already think they should sign her up as permanent!” another added.

After her first episode, the Nottingham native posted pictures to her Instagram alongside a sweet message.

“Well I’m never gonna forget today! What an incredible whirlwind! From feeding a hungover Kevin Hart hash browns and a Bloody Mary, to doing an Irish Jig live in heels, to chatting about the recent outbreak of measles…I feel like I truly got the @thismorning experience!! 😆”

“Huge thanks to Dermot and the This Morning team for looking after me from start to finish. Yes I was absolutely bricking it, but I felt so welcome and supported by the team that it made it such a fun experience! I still can’t believe I actually did it 🤯”

“For all those who sent me a little supportive message, thanks so much, it means a lot 💜”