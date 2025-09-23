Everyone is saying the same thing about Ryan Tubridy as he makes surprise visit to nursing home for heartwarming reason

Ryan Tubridy and his fiancée Clare Kambamettu have won praise for visiting a nursing home unannounced to meet with some loyal fans.

The couple, who got engaged back in June, decided to drop into the home to say hello to residents Francis and Kathleen, after receiving a congratulatory card from them.

Taking to Instagram, the former Late Late Show host shared photos from their visit alongside a touching caption.

“Francis and Kathleen sent a card to congratulate myself and Clare on our engagement,” he explained.

“The card was so thoughtful and beautifully put together with the warmest words of love and support that ended with an invitation to visit them at the nursing home they are both residents of so we decided to call in unannounced and if I could’ve bottled the reaction, the vibe and the joy, I would have.”

“Two nicer people you couldn’t meet and the staff – all amazing. We had tea, biscuits and the chats. New friends were made and off we went…💚”

Ryan’s followers were quick to praise the star for his kind gesture.

Champion boxer Kellie Harrington commented: “Ryan, this is why we love ye. What a beautiful thing to do. So heart warming.”

Debbie White wrote: “You and your future wife are so very kind and thoughtful. I’m sure you made everyone’s day – well done you guys xx.”

Author Liz Nugent also commented: “Aw, heart of gold! 👏👏.”

The couple got engaged in Connemara back in June, and are set to wed later this year at The Abbeyglen Castle Hotel in Clifden in Galway, which is owned by Ryan’s cousin Brian Hughes.