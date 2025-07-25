Everyone is saying the same thing about Olivia Attwood’s hosting debut on This Morning

This Morning viewers have heaped praise on Olivia Attwood following her debut on the ITV programme, with many even claiming she outshone her seasoned co-host, Dermot O’Leary.

The 34-year-old former Love Island contestant was announced in June as one of the presenters stepping in during the show’s summer schedule.

On Friday, Olivia made her first appearance alongside Dermot, and fans quickly took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to compliment her natural on-screen presence and hosting ability.

One enthusiastic viewer wrote: “I have to say that dermot looks like the first time presenter & inexperienced & Olivia attwood looks like the one that has been doing it for a long time, she has really surprised me, she is a really good presenter far better than josie gibson, well done olivia attwoood #ThisMorning.” [sic]

Others chimed in with support, writing: “OLIVIA ATTWOOD belongs on that sofa! Sterling job on #ThisMorning today! Really enjoyed her input.”

“Love #OliviaAttwood and so proud to see her smashing it on #thismorning,” another added.

Olivia’s debut included a playful moment that had the studio laughing just minutes into her debut.

Dermot introduced her by saying: “Well hello. Welcome to your Friday’s This Morning. Look who has joined us today. It’s only the lovely Olivia Attwood everyone!”

Olivia replied: “Thanks guys! This is not a drill. This is happening! …I want you to know, I did go for a smaller heel.”

Dermot then joked: “You could have worn a flat! That’s all I’m saying… Early feedback,” to which Olivia replied: “I couldn’t actually.”

Dermot, who is 5’9″, repeated: “You could have worn a flat!” before rising onto his tiptoes to match her height, drawing laughter from the crew and viewers alike.

Olivia’s performance was widely well received, with viewers calling her a strong fit for the show.

“Love to see Olivia is presenting on #thismorning great addition!”

Another viewer added: “tbh I like Olivia, there are way more insufferable people than her and at least her documentaries aren’t just a reality show all about me me me #thismorning.”

Since finding fame on Love Island, Olivia has fronted several successful ITV programmes including Getting Filthy Rich, The Price of Perfection, and Bad Boyfriends.

In August 2023, she also joined Loose Women as a regular panelist.

Despite her accomplishments, Olivia has faced criticism about her new presenting role.

Earlier this month, she responded to backlash from online trolls who claimed her role on This Morning “wouldn’t work”, with some viewers threatening they would “definitely stop watching.”

Olivia hit back, telling The Sun: “Those who know me understand the hard work I’ve put in to get where I am today.

“I’m forever grateful to Love Island for being the springboard to my career, but I’m excited to show there’s so much more to me beyond the villa. It’s been a lot of hard work, but I’ve always stayed focused on my goals and believed in myself and I’m very thankful for ITV in believing me.”

Olivia is one of several stars lined up to host the show during the summer break.

Others include Sian Welby, Emma Willis, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Joel Dommett, Craig Doyle, and Andi Peters, who are all stepping in while regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard take time off.