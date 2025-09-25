Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s latest series House of Guinness

The series follows the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.

Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, James Norton, Dervla Kirwan, Jack Gleeson and Niamh McCormack are among the star-studded cast.

With the creator of Peaky Blinders writing the series, fans were intrigued to see how the story would unfold.

Many praised the series, calling it “pure Irish excellence,” and loved the inclusion of popular Irish musicians for the soundtrack, such as Kneecap and Fontaines DC.

See what they were saying below:

fontaines and kneecap back to back is crazy, peak show already — nobody ✴️❇️ (@cowboyskorpios) September 25, 2025

Starting House Of Guinness because I like hot people and period dramas #houseofguinness pic.twitter.com/v9MmKmgXze — I guess im just a little bit different (@Gabby66879) September 25, 2025

This is pure perfection. I’m just halfway through, but the acting, music and cinematography are out of this world. I’m blown away by how intriguing and simply irish it is.#HouseOfGuinness — miri | missing mgb | ofdo era ❁ (@cardmeisters) September 25, 2025