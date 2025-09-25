Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s latest series House of Guinness

House of Guinness | Ben Blackall/Netflix
One of the highly anticipated series of the year, House of Guinness, dropped on Netflix on September 25, and fans are loving the star-studded cast.

House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness Family.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery.

House of Guinness | Netflix

The series follows the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.

Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, James Norton, Dervla Kirwan, Jack Gleeson and Niamh McCormack are among the star-studded cast.

With the creator of Peaky Blinders writing the series, fans were intrigued to see how the story would unfold.

House of Guinness | Netflix

Many praised the series, calling it “pure Irish excellence,” and loved the inclusion of popular Irish musicians for the soundtrack, such as Kneecap and Fontaines DC.

See what they were saying below:

