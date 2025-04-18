Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s new Western drama, Ransom Canyon.

The series, set in Texas Hill Country, is based on the bestselling book series by Jodi Thomas.

The show centers on Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a hardened rancher still grieving the tragic loss of his wife and son.

His life takes an unexpected turn when Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly) returns to town to take over the old dance hall.

After a stint in New York pursuing a career as a concert pianist, Quinn now wants to carve out her own path.

As Staten and Quinn reconnect, their growing bond is challenged by long-held secrets, emotional wounds and a corporate threat that could destroy their land and legacy.

Around them, the lives of three ranching families also intertwine.

So far, the series has garnered mostly positive reviews, as it’s been branded a perfect blend of Virgin River and Yellowstone.

Aramide Tinubu from Variety said: “Ransom Canyon doesn’t offer anything viewers haven’t seen or experienced on television (or between the pages of a romance novel). However, this is what makes it such a delightful watch.

“From the illicit affairs to the bar fights, the picturesque landscapes, and the dazzling cast, fans who adore the ruggedness of Yellowstone and the romantic charm of Virgin River will surely come rushing in to binge the series.”

Megan Vick from Collider added it “may not be the flashiest show on Netflix or the biggest title being released this month, but it’s arguably the most fun as an engaging drama with characters you can, and want to, root for.”

Meanwhile, Meredith Hobbs Coons from AV Club said: “The show’s ten episodes are engineered for maximum escapism and bingeability. But there are problems with this digestibility.

“When something is familiar and goes down easy, there’s the temptation to keep from questioning it. Pretty as it is, some harmful tropes are perpetuated here that might be better left drying up like roadkill in the Texas sun.”

Ransom Canyon is streaming now on Netflix.