Everyone is saying the same thing about Molly-Mae Hague’s baby shower

Fans think they’ve figured out the name Molly-Mae Hague has chosen for her daughter, following her lavish baby shower over the weekend.

The former Love Island star announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury in September, and later revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old hosted her baby shower at Peter Street Kitchen in Manchester.

The venue was decorated in neutral colours, and adorned with clouds made out of tissue paper hanging from the ceiling.

Molly-Mae also had clouds on all of her signage, and a cloud-shaped cake topper.

The decor left people questioning whether she’s set to name her little girl Cloud.

However, fans may be disappointed to learn that their theory has already been shut down by Molly herself.

Back in October, fans were convinced they’d worked out her daughter’s name, after spotting “clues” hidden on her Instagram.

Molly-Mae had used the cloud emoji a lot on social media at the time, leading fans to believe her daughter’s name will be Cloud, Dream, or something related to the emoji.

But the influencer later dispelled the rumours on TikTok.

In the video, Molly-Mae lip-synced to the viral TikTok sound: “Hmm… funny. But not funny ha-ha, funny weird.”

She wrote over the video: “When people think they’ve cracked your baby name because you overuse an emoji.”

The mum-to-be also added that she “just thinks the cloud emoji is cute”.

Molly and Tommy are expecting a baby girl, and she recently teased that people will either “love or hate” their daughter’s “unique” name.

She said: “Yes, we do have a baby girl name picked out, I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”

“It’s always been a dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.”

“It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name,” Molly-Mae confessed.

“I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different. I think you guys are going to either absolutely love it or hate it – but we absolutely love it.”

“It’s super unusual, super different, nobody will guess it because it’s not really a name. It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it.”

“It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before… It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”