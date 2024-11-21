Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Maura Higgins joining the I’m a Celeb jungle

From ITV
Following weeks of speculation, Maura Higgins has finally joined I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here after landing in Australia.

Reverend Richard Coles joined the Love Island star as the latecomers to enter the jungle.

While it was expected that the Irish reality star would quickly become a fan favourite – Maura has certainly lived up to the expectations.

During the episode, it was time for new arrivals Maura and Richard to make their entrance.

But rather than joining the other campmates in the main camp, they are dumped in the Jungle Junkyard – a basic camp that contains overgrown greenery, rusty corrugated metal and zero luxury.

However, the intercom goes off, with Ant and Dec welcoming them to the jungle.

They revealed “all is not what it seems” as they are encouraged to take a look around.

The Jungle Junkyard car revealed a luxurious double bed, a hidden large sofa, a large bathtub with bubbles, bath salts and hot water, a red chest opens to reveal a gas cooker and a hidden fridge door opens, stocked with fruit smoothies and a fruit platter.

Ant and Dec continued to explain that over the next few days they will have to complete a series of missions in order to win food at the Jungle Junkyard buffet.

To complete the mission successfully, they have to convince the celebrities in the main camp that they are roughing it in the Jungle Junkyard, living on basic rations, with no bed to sleep on.

Maura and Richard quickly became an iconic duo, showing off their acting chops and the viewers couldn’t get enough.

Fans flooded to social media to share their thoughts. Take a look:

