Everyone is saying the same thing about Lyra’s performance of Amhrán na bhFiann at Dublin NFL game

Lyra delivered a beautiful rendition of Ireland’s national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann, at the historic Dublin NFL game – and fans were in awe.

In a gorgeous gown that was accompanied by a makeshift jersey style on the top, the singer passionately sang Ireland’s national anthem.

In a video posted by the NFL UK & IRE official Instagram account, they wrote: “Beautiful rendition of the Irish National anthem from @thisislyra”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL UK & IRE (@nfluk)

The clip captured the Irish and American flags across the field, as players stood in respect for the anthem.

Following the performance, viewers called it “One of the best renditions of our national anthem.”

Taking to X, see what viewers said below:

One of the best renditions of our national anthem I’ve ever witnessed. Fair play to Lyra. pic.twitter.com/Q79gfUOpia — Matt Cooper (@cooper_m) September 28, 2025

The Irish national anthem beautifully performed by Lyra. Wow! pic.twitter.com/I921kwhSUp — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 28, 2025

LOVED that rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann from Lyra. Absolutely sensational 😍😍 #Vikings #Steelers #vikingsvssteelers — Sarah McInerney (@SarahAMcInerney) September 28, 2025

Incredible rendition. Delighted for Lyra, a great performer and good lass. — Fergus Blake (@BlakeFergu72092) September 28, 2025

Ahead of the performance, Lyra took to Instagram, telling her followers she was “✨ On my way the NFL like Taylor Swift…”

She continued: “…minus the 14 Grammys, the 34 Billboard Awards, the Time Person of the Year cover, the billion-dollar tour movie, the 100+ sold-out stadiums, and the 3 cats that are probably richer than me. 🐱💸”

“But don’t worry, I’ve got my voice, my sucky-in knickers, and enough Irish sass to make up for it💃☘️”

NFL, brace yourself. @nfluk @steelers @vikings @nfl 🇮🇪”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LYRA (@thisislyra)

Thousands of American football fans have descended upon Dublin this weekend, as the city hosts its first-ever NFL (National Football League) game.

While Ireland has staged seven U.S. college football matches since 2012, Sunday’s clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park marks the debut of a full NFL regular-season fixture on Irish soil.

This matchup is part of the NFL’s broader strategy to globalise the sport, with international games this season also planned in cities such as São Paulo, Berlin, Madrid, and London.

Tickets for the Dublin game are sold out, but fans unable to attend in person can watch the game live on Virgin Media in Ireland, or on the NFL Network in the US.