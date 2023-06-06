Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde after tonight’s episode.

During the show, the Islanders got to know each other in the first challenge of the series, which exposed some juicy secrets about each contestant.

In the game, it was revealed that Tyrique stopped keeping track of his “body count” after it reached 100.

The revelation sparked a shocked reaction from his fellow Islanders, but the 24-year-old tried to defend himself by saying: “Pulling and shagging is all I know!”

Tyrique’s response attracted plenty of commentary on Twitter, as fans branded him the newest member of Destiny’s Chaldish.

Destiny’s Chaldish was the name given to Michael Griffiths and his pals Jordan Hames and Danny Williams for their love rat antics during the fifth series of the dating show.

See what viewers had to say about Tyrique’s comments below:

“this boy has stopped keeping track of his body count once it reached 100” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cnxAk8XLYQ — sza da shein (@iamthatbleep) June 6, 2023

tyrique might be the EARLIEST entry to destiny’s chaldish in recent years. how does that comparison even compare #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1dNhCokSd7 — mrs. dominic fike 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@wtfisaglizzy) June 6, 2023

“pulling and shagging is all i know” Tyrique is asking to be single😂😂😂😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GhT8Vxrimx — JC (@sixldn) June 6, 2023

Tyrique comments like that will get you sent home immediately don’t play with us #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4xZH9lQXlh — fucallyall (@fucallyall1) June 6, 2023

I can’t believe Tyrique really thought he did something by comparing his 100 body count with Catherine’s 5 kisses – Such Destiny Childish behaviour #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mqRJImvaFB — Bobby Alexis (@httpundisclosed) June 6, 2023