Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s Tasha as her romance with Andrew is threatened

It looks like there’s trouble in paradise for Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, as her head could be turning for new boy Charlie Radnedge.

During Thursday’s episode, the bombshell went on dates with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Tasha, who later admitted she was “intrigued” by him.

Speaking to the girls after their hot tub date, Tasha confessed: “It was a nice date, it went better than expected. When he’s one on one, he’s very different than when he’s around lots of people. You can see that.”

Indiyah Polack then asked: “Would you go on another date with him?” and Tasha repied: “Probably yeah.”

“There is something about Charlie that does intrigue me. He’s different to Andrew in that, he’s more mysterious I think, that’s the best way to explain it.”

In a teaser clip for Friday’s episode, the Islanders discovered there would be a recoupling, and Andrew appeared to be questioning his relationship with Tasha.

Andrew was seen saying: “One minute Tasha wanted to leave with me and now she wants to get to know him. You know what, f**k this.”

Tasha was then seen crying on the terrace, as one of the girl’s came to comfort her.

Fans have since reacted to the dramatic episode and teaser clip on Twitter, and viewers are all saying the same thing about Tasha.

Fans have compared the 23-year-old dancer to fellow Islander Ekin-Su, who has been caught up in plenty of drama since she entered the villa as a bombshell.

The 27-year-old initially coupled up with the “Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti, but then shifted her attention towards new boy Jay Younger – who she shared some sneaky kisses with on the terrace.

However, it appears their romance is no longer as the pair came to blows during Thursday’s episode as Jay admitted he wanted to get to know Paige Thorne.

After watching Tasha confess she felt a spark with Charlie during Thursday’s episode, one viewer tweeted: “Ekin and Tasha being the same person, Tasha just quiet about it.”

Another fan agreed: “You know what I think Tasha is the same as ekin su but in the shadows.”

A third viewer commented: “Unpopular opinion: Tasha is way worse than Ekin-su, she’s just sly about it.”

Unpopular opinion: Tasha is way worse than Ekin-su, she’s just sly about it #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6AxidDMZN2 — . ldn (@airphoriaa) June 23, 2022

You know what I think Tasha is the same as ekin su but in the shadows #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/v2KlV3aq8T — Stephanie (@bigbootybitch_h) June 23, 2022

Ekin and Tasha being the same person, Tasha just quiet about it #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YLbsjuONul — A (@mbd_amm) June 23, 2022

Tasha is doing the exact same thing but I guarantee no one will give her shit like they have with Ekin-su #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QtvhNo6m2G — Jess 🧚🏻 (@G0goYubari) June 23, 2022

Tasha is a menace. She’s ekin su but in whisper . She’s just more discreet #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ozTGyf9ro2 — Fuck (@Fuck14375051) June 23, 2022

Tasha is just like Ekin su but she hides it behind an innocent girl facade #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hsB5GKpxVY — jasmine (@eggtartfromhk) June 23, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

