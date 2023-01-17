Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island's Tanyel Revan

Love Island finally returned to our screens on Monday night, with new host Maya Jama.

The first episode saw 10 singletons enter the new villa in South Africa, and viewers were all saying the same thing about one contestant in particular…

As the girls were tasked with choosing a boy to couple up with, fans couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between newcomer Tanyel Revan and Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

The Turkish actress won the 2022 series of Love Island with her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, and is now competing on Dancing On Ice.

One viewer tweeted: “Tanyel is literally ekin su’s doppelgänger wtf #loveisland.”

Another fan joked: “Ekin babe, u won last year you don’t need to come on again disguised as tanyel #LoveIsland.”

A third fan wrote: “Tanyel gives me ekin su vibes ??? but nobody, is better than the original!!!! #LoveIsland.”

