Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s ‘extra long’ episode

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s “extra long” episode.

The hit dating show usually starts at 9pm every day, and ends at about 10:05pm.

But on Thursday night, fans were treated to an extra 10 minutes of the show, and they anticipated extra drama as a result.

However, many were left disappointed by the latest episode of the show, and have called for “more drama”.

Others are calling for the return of the Twitter or headline challenge in a bid to spice things up.

One tweeted: “this boring episode is being dragged out for 20mins??”, while a second penned: “This episode was dry, I hope that they’ll bring in the twitter challenge soon.”

Another wrote: “Love island I need drama none of this we need challenges and more drama.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

