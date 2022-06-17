Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu entered the Love Island villa last week as a bombshell, and she’s really lived up to the name so far…

The 27-year-old ruffled feathers upon her arrival when she announced that she had not joined the show to make “seasonal girlfriends”, and the actress quickly coupled up with the “Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti.

However, Ekin-Su has since shifted her attention towards the latest bombshell, 28-year-old Jay Younger.

During Thursday’s episode of Love Island, Ekin-Su initiated secret meetings with Jay on the terrace, where the pair shared a passionate kiss on more than one occasion.

Viewers were in hysterics during the episode, as they watched the actress crawl across the terrace so she wouldn’t be seen by her fellow Islanders.

Fans on Twitter joked about the incident, with one writing, “The devil works hard but Ekin-Su works harder,” while another said, “Molly Mae might have 24 hours in her day but Ekin-Su has 48.”

Longtime fans of the show have now agreed Ekin-Su’s latest antics have secured her a place in the “Love Island Hall of Fame”.

One Twitter user wrote, “Ekin-Su is carrying that villa rn. You have to love it,” as another said, “Ekin-Su has secured her place in the love island player hall of fame.”

A third user wrote: “ekin-su is doing love island correctly, idc what anyone says.”

The official Twitter account for Love Island contestant Ikenna Ekwonna also tweeted: “This is a performance for the ages. Ekin-Su will go down in Love Island folklore. Give her her flowers now!”

This is a performance for the ages. Ekin-Su will go down in Love Island folklore. Give her her flowers now! #LoveIsland https://t.co/NoTF90P4hP — ikenna ekwonna (@ikenna_ek) June 16, 2022

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill also said on Twitter, “Ekin-su is her own producer,” while Love Island 2021 runner-up Chloe Burrows agreed, “Ekin-su 😭 where did they recruit her from!!!!”

Fans can expect more of Ekin-Su’s antics during Friday night’s episode of Love Island, as the preview shows her getting into a heated row with her partner Davide.

Ekin-su is her own producer #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) June 16, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

