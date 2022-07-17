Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island: Unseen Bits

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about the show’s spin-off Unseen Bits.

The one-hour special airs every Saturday night, and features previously unaired scenes of the contestants.

During last night’s show, viewers saw Dami and Indiyah discuss baby names, Ekin-Su offer Paige advice over her situation with Jacques and Adam, and the Islanders play a game of ‘What time is it Mr Wolf?’

Taking to Twitter after the show aired, many fans claimed Unseen Bits is better than the weekly episodes of Love Island, as it shows the contestant’s real personalities.

One tweeted: “I love the unseen bits. Just seeing them messing around and having fun. Better than the weekday show honestly.”

Another viewer wrote: “love island unseen bits are better than normal love island ngl.”

A third penned: “Unseen bits is so much better than the actual show.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us