Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island bombshell Reece Ford

Four new bombshells entered the Love Island villa on Wednesday night.

After Billy and Danica were dumped from the show, the remaining contestants were shook by the arrival of two new boys Jamie and Reece, and two new girls Lacey and Nathalia.

Model Reece, 23, revealed he has his sights set on Ekin-Su, Danica and Gemma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Ford (@_reeceford)

Love Island fans quickly flocked to Twitter to discuss who the Reece reminded them of, and the overall consensus was that the Coventry native looked like a mix between football legends Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo.

One Twitter user wrote: “Why does Reece look like mbappe and Ronaldo in one? Please tell me you see it.”

A second tweeted: “Reece looks exactly like Ronaldo and Mbappe have been spliced together.”

A third weighed in: “how can Reece have Mbappe‘s trim, Dele Alli’s eyes and nose and Ronaldo everything else.”

Why does Reece look like mbappe and Ronaldo in one? Please tell me you see it #LoveIsland https://t.co/vii8spXiQw — nathanjacksonx (@NathanJacksonx) July 20, 2022

Reece looks exactly like Ronaldo and Mbappe have been spliced together https://t.co/WXlUOnsXWB — Aldo (@masiavelli) July 20, 2022

Why does Reece look like mbappe and Ronaldo had a love child 😂😂#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VtGiUWNnGt — Adrian Murray (@AdrianGM1997) July 20, 2022

Why does Reece look like the result of Ronaldo and Mbappe shagging https://t.co/1FbGGKzuCJ — StaLKAtoN Xx (@StaLKAtoN) July 20, 2022

how can Reece have Mbappe’s trim, Dele Alli’s eyes and nose and Ronaldo everything else https://t.co/jtXzZLsqQD — hussein (@nxcci_ldn) July 20, 2022

Ronaldo rejected by everyone so he changed his name to Reece and joined love island 😭#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PFzBUJWuNG — Rashford Mbe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AayushBaniya3) July 21, 2022

🚨BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the United tour has been due to his stint on Love Island as “Reece”. Confirmed tonight. This is not fake nor fabrication #LoveIsland #MUFC #MUTOUR22 🔴🇾🇪🌴 pic.twitter.com/fTTfmUQMAc — Emma Ten Ham💙🇾🇪🔴 (@EmmaHam41) July 20, 2022

Ronaldo didn’t get UCL football, so he took the reality tv star way instead and named himself Reece #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xDMWhl1AWv — Mainy (@harrymain_1) July 20, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

