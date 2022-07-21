Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island bombshell Reece Ford

Four new bombshells entered the Love Island villa on Wednesday night.

After Billy and Danica were dumped from the show, the remaining contestants were shook by the arrival of two new boys Jamie and Reece, and two new girls Lacey and Nathalia.

Model Reece, 23, revealed he has his sights set on Ekin-Su, Danica and Gemma.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reece Ford (@_reeceford)

Love Island fans quickly flocked to Twitter to discuss who the Reece reminded them of, and the overall consensus was that the Coventry native looked like a mix between football legends Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo.

One Twitter user wrote: “Why does Reece look like mbappe and Ronaldo in one? Please tell me you see it.”

A second tweeted: “Reece looks exactly like Ronaldo and Mbappe have been spliced together.”

A third weighed in: “how can Reece have Mbappe‘s trim, Dele Alli’s eyes and nose and Ronaldo everything else.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

