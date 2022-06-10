Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island 2022 bombshell Ekin-Su

During Thursday night’s episode of Love Island, two new bombshells entered the villa – Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, and Afia Tonkmor, 25.

Upon their arrival, it’s safe to say Ekin-Su ruffled more than a few feathers when she stated that she didn’t enter the villa to make “seasonal girlfriends”.

The 27-year-old quickly set her sights on “Italian stallion” Davide Sanclimenti, who is currently coupled up with Gemma Owen, 19, who is eight years their junior.

Afia suggested to Ekin-Su that a 19-year-old wasn’t competition for her, which caused Ekin-Su’s attention to shift towards Gemma’s age, saying that she was “like a little sister she could look after.”

A seemingly annoyed Gemma shared her thoughts on the comment in the beach hut, saying: “She seems like a lovely girl, but yeah, very forward, going to go for what she wants…yeah that’s annoyed me a bit.”

The next day, as Ekin-Su worked out with the Italian hunk, Gemma further discussed the comment with the original girls.

Gemma said: “She’s made it very clear she’s like ‘I’m fiery, I’m this, I’m that,’ she made a comment yesterday like ‘oh you can come to me for advice and I can be your big sister.’ Who the f**k are you talking to? You might be trying to be nice but I don’t appreciate patronising s**t like that.”

It’s safe to say Love Island fans are ecstatic about Ekin-Su’s arrival to the villa, as they’ve praised her on social media for bringing drama to the series.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ekin-Su is what this programme needs. She’s here to stir things up.”

“Another said, “Why has Ekin-Su given us more in 30 minutes than everyone else in 3 episodes😂😂😂,” whilst a third wrote, “Bless Ekin-Su for the incoming drama.”

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips also weighed in on the bombshell’s arrival, tweeting: “Ekin-Su is not a bomshell. She is a weapon of mass destruction at this point because all I see is carnage. I love her.”

Love Island 2021 runner-up Chloe Burrows also chimed into the conversation, saying: “Whoever found Ekin-Su needs a pay rise this is riveting tv.”

The drama came after Gemma and Davide finally discussed their eight year age gap on the show.

Davide asked: “How are you feeling about the fact I’m much older than you? I mean you are not bothered by that?”

Gemma said it wasn’t an issue for her, replying: “I feel like if it was [an issue], I wouldn’t have wanted to get to know you in the first place. And as I’ve said, I’ve been speaking to guys and seeing guys who are much older than me.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

