Everyone is saying the same thing about Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala after party dress

Kylie Jenner’s dress at the Met Gala received mixed reviews this week, but fans are loving the gown she wore to the after party.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the 24-year-old posted snaps of her posing in a white satin gown by Off-White, which featured a corset top and mesh gloves.

The dress won a lot of praise in the comment section, as fans questioned why she didn’t wear it to the actual Gala.

One fan wrote, “You should’ve worn this to the actual Gala😭.”

Another commented, “Now Kylie this is what we wanted to see on the carpet.”

A third fan wrote, “THIS is the met look everyone was waiting for.”

While some fans weren’t impressed by her look for the Met, Kylie has revealed there was a special meaning behind her outfit.

Kylie, 24, stepped out on the red carpet in a white wedding dress featuring a mesh t-shirt and a massive skirt.

The reality star, who welcomed her second child with Travis Scott back in February, also wore a backwards white baseball cap that featured a bridal birdcage veil.

Kylie later revealed that the outfit was designed by the late Virgil Abloh, who was the founder of Off-White.

Alongside photos of her in the dress, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote on Instagram: “Virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020.”

“To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever ♾ & thank u to the entire @off____white team !!”

Virgil, who was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, died at the age of 41 in November last year following a private battle with cancer.