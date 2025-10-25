Everyone is saying the same thing about Kim Kardashian on The Graham Norton Show

The Graham Norton Show viewers have been reacting to Kim Kardashian’s debut.

The Kardashians star featured on the hit BBC chat show for the first time on Friday night, along with her co-star Sarah Paulson. The duo appeared together to promote their new drama with Disney+, All’s Fair.

During her interview, Graham asked Kim if it was her friendship with Paris Hilton or the fame of her late father, Robert Kardashian, that “sparked” interest in her family for a reality show.

“Maybe a combination, but a lot of like my stepdad, and he was doing reality shows, and he was kind of out there in the spotlight a lot. So I think it was just the combination of all of those things. Hanging out with Paris and being a part of that life,” the 45-year-old explained.

Kim later recalled how the first season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians began, and how her family “kinda got thrown into it and it lasted 20 years.”

She noted: “They asked us to shoot a pilot. We had no idea what it would really turn into, and then a show fell through that they were doing on the E! Network, and they were like, ‘Can you start filming next week and film a whole series?’”

Kim’s castmate Sarah later asked her if they ever had to recreate scenes for the reality show, to which Kim confirmed: “Never.”

“Every time we were filming, sometimes at the end of the season, we were like, ‘We’re going to be so boring. We’ve filmed every crazy thing that’s possibly happened to us. What could we possibly film next?’ And then, like, my stepdad will turn into a woman, and it’ll be like, ‘Oh we have two more seasons, we’re good!’” she joked, referring to Caitlyn Jenner.

Following Kim’s appearance, many viewers of The Graham Norton Show have been taking to Instagram to express their surprise at her interview.

“It’s funny, I don’t want to like her because I dislike the hype, and then everytime I hear her speak, I like her a little bit more and kind wanna bake cookies with her,” one user confessed.

“You know she’s slated and bad mouthed so much and I couldn’t stand any of them at first but I actually really like her. And they do loads for different charities too,” another penned.

“The Caitlyn Jenner line was actually funny,” a third viewer praised.

All’s Fair debuts on Disney+ on November 4.