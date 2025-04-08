Everyone is saying the same thing about Joanne McNally’s house tour – as her company accounts reveal huge fortune

Joanne McNally has opened the doors to her luxury apartment in London, after the first set of her company accounts revealed the huge fortune she’s accumulated.

According to RTÉ.ie, the entertainment firm owned by the popular comedian, Prosecco Pig Ltd, recorded post tax profits of €674,823 from July 2022 – December 2023.

The company accounts also confirmed a cash pile of €475,057 at the end of 2023.

Joanne’s huge boost in revenue is no surprise, as she was in the midst of her hugely successful Prosecco Express tour at the time.

She also hosted four My Therapist Ghosted Me live shows with her podcast co-host Vogue Williams at the 3Arena in December 2023.

Shortly after her accounts were made public, Joanne posted a house tour on Instagram and TikTok, showing fans how she’s spent her fortune on colourful interiors for her home.

The Dublin native captioned the post: “I believe there must be a direct link between piri piri menopause, a love of lamps and bed rot and I’m leaning in to all of it.”

“Fecking loved furnishing this flat, and then rotting in it for days on end perfectly content with my choices. The bigger and the brighter the bits, the better.

Hinting at a move in the near future, Joanne continued: “It’s Almost time to leave it and start doing it again somewhere else 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤 but wanted to tag these bits, some bought, some generously gifted, all adored by me.

“And finally Let the record show I have STILL not given @voguewilliams her Christmas present and it is now April 💅,” she jokingly added.

In the video, the 41-year-old showed off the quirky additions to her home, including colourful side tables, several oversized lamps, and unusual vases.

Arguably the most important addition to any home, Joanne also gushed over her king-size bed, which she described as the “most comfortable thing in the world”.

It’s safe to say fans loved getting a glimpse inside Joanne’s London haven, and took to the comments to praise her eye for interiors.

One commented, “I’ve never had such furniture envy,” while another wrote, “What is this style called because I want to tell my interior designer that this is what I want.”

Another added, “Beautiful home! you’ve come a long way from the mushroom carpet flat,” referring to her old apartment where she had mushrooms growing in her bathroom.

According to the first set of accounts filed by Joanne’s firm Prosecco Pig Ltd, the comedian only drew a €20,000 salary from the company from the date of incorporation on July 28th 2022 to the end of December 2023.

The company, which owed Joanne €124,755 at the end of 2023, recorded post tax profits of €674,823, but was also owed an additional €554,124 by debtors.