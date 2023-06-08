Everyone is saying the same thing about Irish presenter Craig Doyle on This Morning

This Morning fans are calling for Craig Doyle to permanently replace Phillip Schofield on the show.

The Dublin native has been one of the stand-in hosts on This Morning since Phillip announced his departure from the programme.

The 52-year-old has clearly made an impression with viewers, and fans are loving his on-screen banter with Holly Willoughby.

This Morning has got to make Craig Doyle the permanent host , he is lovely, great personality and compliments Holly Willoughby on the sofa , fits in with the team like a glove .

Come on This Morning make it happen !!! 😄👌 pic.twitter.com/cEmdbU1SMl — Cheryl (@Cheryl82185788) June 8, 2023

Just make Craig Doyle a permanent presenter. He is a massive hug ti every subject. He covers everything perfectly, either with sensitivity or humour. @thismorning #ThisMorning — Paul (@PGUK78) June 8, 2023

I think Craig Doyle should get the @thismorning gig full time, he seems the natural fit.#ThisMorning — Pete Smith (@SolaScriptor) June 8, 2023

#craigdoyle for permanent #thismorning presenter. He’s Irish, he’s lovely and a very good presenter ❤️ — Marie McGuckin (@MarieMcGuckin) June 7, 2023

Craig has appeared on the show as a guest presenter since November 2021.

He’s also the main presenter on BT Sport Premiership, European Champions Cup rugby coverage and MotoGP motorcycle racing.

Craig has worked a lot with RTÉ in the past, having presented Irish satirical program The Panel from 2008 – 2011, and hosted his own chat show on RTÉ One called Tonight with Craig Doyle.

A host of well-known faces have been tipped to replace Phillip on This Morning, including Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary – who co-host the show on Fridays.

Phillip quit This Morning last month, amid rumours of a feud between him and Holly.

Shortly afterwards, he quit ITV all together, after admitting to having an affair with a younger male colleague while he was still married to his wife Steph.

The 61-year-old confessed he lied about his relationship with the man to ITV, his agents at YMU, his friends and his colleagues – including Holly.

Following Phillip’s affair admission, Holly took to her Instagram Stories to release a statement, writing: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.”

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to find out this was a lie. Holly x.”

Phillip spoke about the affair in a bombshell interview with The UK Sun last week, in which he explained that he worked with the man for a short period of time and they had become friends.

“Then one day something happened that just changed it. That is the moment I look back on, and regret so deeply.”

“It was in my dressing room in 2017, it was a consensual moment, it was mutual. It was not a love affair, it was not a relationship, we were not boyfriends; we were mates.”

“It wasn’t feelings (I was getting), it was more like mates: excitement,” Phillip continued. “I was really struggling with my sexuality at that time in the build up to what happened.”

“But over a period of time it happened maybe five or six times,” he said. “We just didn’t think anyone knew, there was no lying, we thought, stupidly, that nobody knew.”

“You look at yourself. I was unprofessional, one time, in a 41-year career. I know I did that. And there is no excuse. I won’t put forward an excuse. No one did anything wrong apart from me.”

Phillip also denied claims he “groomed” the man in question, after photos emerged of their first meeting when he was a teenager, saying: “I did not, I did not [groom him].”

“There are accusations of all sorts of things,” Phillip continued. “It never came across that way [an abuse of power] because we’d become mates. I don’t know about that.”

“But of course I understand that there will be a massive judgment, but bearing in mind, I have never exercised that anywhere else.”

“I assume somebody, somewhere, assumed something was going on, correctly, and didn’t say anything.”

“At the time I did not think about it possibly ruining my career. I really probably only thought about it when I saw the rumour mill, and saw it growing.”

“Then I saw the link with the drama school photo all those years before, and thought, ‘This looks shocking’.”

“But I didn’t lie to protect my career, he didn’t want his name in public. He wanted his own life.”

“The lies grew bigger and bigger and bigger. It was affecting both of us deeply. It got to the stage where it was out of control and for whatever cost, it had to stop.”

“I have massive guilt, and regret. I’ve made a mistake, I’ve had an affair at work.”

During the interview, Phillip apologised a number of times – including to his former This Morning co-host Holly, and his wife of 30 years Stephanie; however, he said his “greatest apology” was to the man.

“I think my greatest apology must go to him. It has brought the greatest misery into his totally innocent life, his totally innocent family, his totally innocent friends,” he said.

“It has brought the greatest grief to them. I haven’t spoken to him since this s**t show kicked off, but when this was all beginning to get out of control, I paid for his lawyers to independently work on his behalf.”

“I am deeply sorry and I apologise to him because I should have known better. I should have acted the way I have always acted. I should not have done it. I’m sorry. And I will forever be sorry. I will die sorry. I am so deeply mortified.”

Phillip also denied a number of shocking claims that have emerged since his affair came to light, including allegations the man received “hush money” or signed an NDA preventing him from speaking out.

The 61-year-old also shut down speculation he got him a job on This Morning.

He said: “I told him, ‘I think I can get you an interview but I can’t get you the job. If you get in and screw it up I can’t save you.”

“He got the job on his own ­merits and started working on the show.”

Addressing the backlash he’s received since the affair came to light, Phillip admitted: “I am in a very bad way. Mentally, utterly, utterly broken. And if it hadn’t been for my girls last week I wouldn’t be here.”

“I know I deserve it but they said, ‘Don’t you dare, we’re here to look after you’. I feel embarrassed and ashamed. I have just felt like I was going lower and lower and lower and lower. And then, this bizarre, numbness washes over you, like a selfishness.”

“I’ve had such a s*** couple of years, and with this ultimate final cataclysm, I looked ahead at nothing and the girls said, ‘Don’t, we are here to look after you. Don’t you dare do it on our watch’.”

“And that took me one step back and they won’t leave me alone. They were guarding me.”

Phillip revealed he’s deleted all social media off his phone due to the abuse he’s been receiving online, explaining: “AI won’t kill off the human race — it is social media.”

“Because — what is the saying? — a lie goes all the way around the world before the truth has even put its boots on. It’s invention and it grows and grows and it is like cancer. Social media is cancer.

“You can’t stop it. There are completely innocent people caught up in it, and they are then put on trial. It is what we have become. Who is our next victim? Bring them down, now someone else.

“And that, to me, is the worst. There are good parts to social media but the bad parts are vicious, vile, deeply homophobic and so… It is a witch hunt.”

“It continues and continues. Do they not know there is a human being at the end of this? Do you actually want me to die? Is that the end game?”

“I know doing an interview with you is not going to make that stop,” Phillip continued.

“It won’t stop it. I just want to do everything I possibly can to say it’s my fault; don’t go after him, don’t go after his friends, don’t go after his family. Nobody did anything wrong apart from me.”

“I am not sleeping, I am not eating,” he said. “There’s a lot of Southern Comfort.”

“My mind is in constant, utter turmoil. I think back to regrets, forwards to… What do I do now? What I am going to do now?”

“I do not think I will be able to walk down a street ever again. It is like everybody knows. I am dressed like this because I haven’t been able to go home. I can’t go out. I don’t think a charity will want to be associated with me.”

“I got dropped by The Prince’s Trust, which I understand, but it broke my heart. I’ve lost everything. It’s all gone. Telly was my safe space, the one thing I loved. Now I don’t know if I will ever work on telly again.”

“I don’t know what my identity is any more. I don’t know who I am now. What happens in six months time? What am I going to do? I have the rest of my life now to try and plan for Steph and the girls, and hope that I can look after them.”

