Everyone is saying the same thing about Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart, after a photo of them went viral.

The 80-year-old attended the premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival this week alongside his 58-year-old wife.

Before hitting the red carpet, Calista showed off her Zuhair Murad dress in a series of snaps shared by her stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

In the second slide, fans noticed Harrison swooning over his wife in the corner of the photo.

In the comment section, social media users praised the way Harrison looks at Calista, and commended their lasting love.

One fan commented: “Get someone who looks at you the way Harrison is looking at Calista in that second pic!! 😍❤️.”

The couple first met in 2002 at the Golden Globe Awards, before they tied the knot eight years later in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Ahead of the premiere, the actor was also presented with an honorary Palme d’Or — the festival’s highest prize — for his lifetime achievements in the film industry.

In an emotional speech, Harrison said: “My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I’m grateful.”

“And you know, I love you too. You’ve given my life purpose and meaning and I’m grateful for that, so grateful.”

#HarrisonFord HARRISON FORD, Palma de Oro del Festival de Cannes. pic.twitter.com/96eAxv7JYW — 🌍 David Senabre (@_David_Senabre_) May 19, 2023