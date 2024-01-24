Everyone is saying the same thing about Georgia Steel on Love Island: All Stars

Everyone is saying the same thing about Georgia Steel following tonight’s episode of Love Island: All-Stars.

Georgia’s head appears to have turned after her former fling Tom Clare arrived in the villa unexpectedly tonight.

The 24-year-old, who appeared on the ninth series of Love Island, entered the South African villa alongside fellow bombshell Sophie Piper.

Gathering the girls by the firepit, Tom is quizzed by them before Georgia H said: “Tom, you’ve got history with a couple of the girls right? Let’s address the elephant in the room.”

Tom said: “What’s the elephant?”

Quick to respond, Georgia H said: “I would say Georgia S and Arabella.”

As Sophie and Tom settled into villa life, Tom received a text.

Tom read: “Tonight, you will date three girls of your choice. One to prepare the starter, one to prepare the main course and one to prepare the dessert. Please now make your choices. #DishyDates #ChooseWisely.

Tom chooses Arabella for the starter, Molly for the main course and Georgia S for the dessert.

As the dates got cracking, Tom and Georgia S appeared to pick up right where they left off to Callum’s dismay.

Looking into each other’s eyes, the two flirted back and forth as Tom said: “Aw, I’ve missed your little voice…it’s really nice to see you.”

Smirking, Georgia S said: “It’s really nice to see you too.”

However, the previous night Callum and Georgia share their first kiss outside of a challenge and Callum admitted she is the only reason he is still in the villa.

Callum leaned on Georgia’s shoulder and said: “I’m just here for you, me,” to which Georgia responded “Aw Cal.”

The former scaffolder then continued: “It’s nice tho innit, because when you find someone you’re happy with, why would you then go and ruin it?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Georgia agreed and afterwards, the couple shared a romantic kiss.

Viewers are unsure how to feel about the situation as Georgia left Toby for Callum and now most likely Callum for Tom.

Fans of the show took to X to share their thoughts on the love triangle.

One user wrote: “Not georgia SITTING on tom’s lap- IN FRONT OF CALLUM? oh she’s sick”

Another commented: “Georgia s is going to annoy me SO bad if she ditches callum for tom”

A third user wrote: “So Georgia is not over Toby and will be using Tom to make him jealous”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Although we don’t know for sure if Georgia is going to leave Callum to pursue things with Tom, it is looking highly likely.