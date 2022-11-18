Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Gemma Owen and Luca Bish after their split

Love Island 2022 stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have split.

The dressage rider confirmed her split from the fishmonger via Instagram on Wednesday.

An insider told MailOnline that “their relationship hasn’t worked for the last few weeks.”

It appears that Luca was blindsided by their split, as just hours before, he gave a now-uncomfortable interview in which he talks about Gemma on the red carpet at ITV Palooza on Tuesday night – which he attended solo.

Following the news of their split, Love Island fans took to Twitter to suggest that Gemma never really liked Luca as much as he liked her.

One user tweeted: “I’m sure Gemma and Luca splitting up has been a shock to absolutely no one,” while a second said: “Crying gemma and luca only broke up this afternoon and she was that quick to announce it?? She defo hated his guts.”

A third weighed in: “GEMMA NEVER LIKED LUCA ANYWAY IT IS NOT SURPRISING THAT THEY BROKE UP. #LoveIsland.”

