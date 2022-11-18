Everyone is saying the same thing about Gemma Owen and Luca Bish after their split

Love Island 2022 stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have split.

The dressage rider confirmed her split from the fishmonger via Instagram on Wednesday.

An insider told MailOnline that “their relationship hasn’t worked for the last few weeks.”

It appears that Luca was blindsided by their split, as just hours before, he gave a now-uncomfortable interview in which he talks about Gemma on the red carpet at ITV Palooza on Tuesday night – which he attended solo.

Following the news of their split, Love Island fans took to Twitter to suggest that Gemma never really liked Luca as much as he liked her.

One user tweeted: “I’m sure Gemma and Luca splitting up has been a shock to absolutely no one,” while a second said: “Crying gemma and luca only broke up this afternoon and she was that quick to announce it?? She defo hated his guts.”

A third weighed in: “GEMMA NEVER LIKED LUCA ANYWAY IT IS NOT SURPRISING THAT THEY BROKE UP. #LoveIsland.”

Gemma never liked Luca at all let’s be honest and fr. — Caitlin 🇧🇿🇯🇲 (@BadGyalCait) November 17, 2022

GEMMA NEVER LIKED LUCA ANYWAY IT IS NOT SURPRISING THAT THEY BROKE UP. #LoveIsland — lil dicky jr 🙂 (@zoedillard6) November 17, 2022

Gemma never liked Luca lmao you can’t convince me otherwise. She hates that boy — Romoke (@miyyah__) November 17, 2022

I think we can all agree that Gemma never liked Luca anyway — Bec (@hellfiresagb) November 17, 2022

Not surprised about Gemma and Luca at all, could 100% tell she never really liked him that much anyway 😂 — jemma🐠 (@xjemma1) November 17, 2022

Crying gemma and luca only broke up this afternoon and she was that quick to announce it?? She defo hated his guts — AT (@_annatx) November 16, 2022

I’m sure Gemma and Luca splitting up has been a shock to absolutely no one — kira🦋 (@kiraelizaxo) November 16, 2022

I’m sorry but Luca & Gemma splitting up after the shit they said about EVERY other couple is actually hilarious. You cannot tell me that they didn’t get together just to try and win😭😂 #loveisland — Kara👩🏻‍🦰 (@misskaralou7) November 17, 2022

gemma and luca breaking up actually hilarious for real like it was very obvious she did not like that man — Victoria Sofia (@voguesofiaa) November 16, 2022