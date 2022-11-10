Everyone is saying the same thing about Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown season five

The highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown joined Netflix on Wednesday, and it is currently the #1 trending series on the streaming giant.

Inspired by real events, the fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

The new season focuses on the marriage breakdown of Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) and Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki).

Season five is already receiving rave reviews online, and many are praising Elizabeth for her “incredible” performance as the late Princess of Wales.

One tweeted: “Only two episodes into the new season of The Crown so far, but Elizabeth Debicki’s performance as Diana is simply incredible.”

Another wrote: “Started #TheCrown series 5, and I have to say, Elizabeth Debicki’s performance as Diana is absolutely incredible,” while a third penned: “Elizabeth Debicki looks exactly like Diana it’s incredible to watch.”

elizabeth debicki is so real for granting princess diana permission to posses her body for #TheCrown season 5 pic.twitter.com/ndSYUuQzIB — ً (@wrathsemilia) November 9, 2022

Only two episodes into the new season of The Crown so far, but Elizabeth Debicki’s performance as Diana is simply incredible. — Sarah (@everlarky) November 9, 2022

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana….. I'M SHAKING, SHE'S… SHE'S THE SAME. LIKE. WOAH??? the wonders of good acting amazing make up and incredible production… like woah…….. — adrián (@marisolist) November 9, 2022

Started #TheCrown series 5, and I have to say, Elizabeth Debicki's performance as Diana is absolutely incredible. — Andy K (@mradknight) November 9, 2022

Elizabeth Debicki looks exactly like Diana it’s incredible to watch — 🧑🏼‍🚀⁷ (@outroheryoongi) November 9, 2022

elizabeth debicki walks, talks, moves and looks like princess diana.. this is an expensive multidimensional performance please shower her with awards pic.twitter.com/h5peze2sU7 — primadonna (@versaceschanel) November 9, 2022

#ElizabethDebicki is incredible as Diana. Literally got her voice and mannerisms down to a tee. — Bea (@bm_pea) November 9, 2022

Can we take a moment to appreciate Elizabeth Debicki's magnificent portrayal of Princess Diana 👑 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/CgNF52kPAV — Kies 🌸🌙 (@KiesAbuShalfeh) November 10, 2022

It comes after Elizabeth admitted she felt “overwhelmed” portraying Princess Diana.

The Australian actress told British Vogue: “I think in the very beginning that did overwhelm me, the idea of this kind of collective [of Diana fans] out there.”

“It’s a trap, right? A swampy quagmire. So, I would stand over the kitchen sink and say, ‘I cannot do this.’”

“I will say it’s a huge gift to learn what I’ve learnt about [Diana]. In so many ways, it’s a story of immense transformation – and triumph too.”

“The public got to watch her evolve into an incredibly strong woman, trying to control a narrative that was the slipperiest thing ever.”

“I hope I’ve done something interesting for her. That’s the ultimate goal,” the 32-year-old added.