Everyone is saying the same thing about Cillian Murphy and Taylor Swift on The Graham Norton Show

Cillian Murphy was one of the guests on this Friday’s The Graham Norton Show.

The Irish actor appeared on the iconic couch alongside Taylor Swift, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi.

While promoting her new album, pop singer Taylor gushed about her recent engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce, and proudly showed off her massive diamond ring.

The show shared a clip of her showing off the ring to other guests on the couch, and fans couldn’t help but notice Cillian’s unbothered facial expressions.

The Cork native is known for his disinterested reactions, which fans have dubbed his “iconic resting b***h face”.

One fan commented under the post, “Cillian could not have cared less lmao,” while another wrote, “The mental gymnastics Cillian is performing just to get through this is admirable.”

“Is it me or Cillian look like he didnt give a s**t but tried to look like he did,” and a fourth said: “Someone get poor cillian off that couch with her!”

Another uncomfortable moment came when Cillian was asked about his time in a band back in the 90s.

The band was called The Sons of Mr Green Genes, and Cillian looked positively mortified as he spoke about the group being offered a five-album deal, which drew gasps from Taylor – who was sat next to him.

Cillian getting embarrassed telling Taylor about his record deal 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fZkkPKcG2r — Kitty00 (@kittyatdawn) October 3, 2025