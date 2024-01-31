Everyone is saying the same thing about Casey O’Gorman ahead of his appearance on Love Island: All Stars.

The 27-year-old, who first appeared on the winter series of Love Island last year, will re-enter the villa during tonight’s episode alongside Joanna Chimonides.

After he was revealed as a new bombshell at the end of Tuesday’s episode, fans took to social media to joke that Casey was going on the show to “reclaim” his BFF Tom Clare.

Casey and Tom have been joined at the hip since they first appeared on Love island in 2023, and currently live together in London.

One fan tweeted: “Not Casey back to reclaim Tom. #LoveIsland #loveislandallstars.”

“Of course casey had to join his bestie tom they can’t be separated for more than 2 weeks #LoveIsland,” another wrote.

A third viewer commented: “Casey really couldn’t live without tom for 5 mins #Loveisland.”

Tom when he finds out he can’t couple up with casey #loveisland pic.twitter.com/u7qlsAZmOi — h🃏 (@harrisoniscool6) January 24, 2024

of course casey had to join his bestie tom they can’t be separated for more than 2 weeks #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dynAfawMnY — ell (@elliehoward735) January 30, 2024

casey really couldn’t live without tom for 5 mins #Loveisland

pic.twitter.com/r147yvYWK0 — ols (@olstrips) January 30, 2024

you’re joking has Casey actually followed Tom into the love island villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SQufkLG9lI — yvonne (@___ty02_) January 30, 2024

While fans think Casey is going on the show to “reclaim” Tom, the 27-year-old actually has his sights set on Molly Smith, who Tom is currently coupled up with.

In his pre-show interview, he said: “I didn’t find love the first time round so I’m hoping it will be second time lucky. I had the most amazing experience before, so get me back in that villa.

“I’ve got my eyes on Molly, for sure. I genuinely think she is a 10 out of 10. She seems to have the same interests as me in terms of fitness, but it might be a bit of a hurdle.”

“Georgia H as well – I know her and we have had a good time together,” he continued. “It’ll be interesting to see if it can develop in any way.”

“Lastly, Georgia S – she is beautiful. I’ve been away on holiday with her, so I’m keen to explore if there is a romantic connection.”

Casey added: “Everyone is going in saying they have matured and changed but I haven’t changed one single bit! You’re going to get the exact same me in the villa.”

“I think the villa is the perfect place to find love because you’re shut off from all external distractions and it’s unlike anything else you’ll ever experience.

“This past year I’ve been so unlucky in love and in the villa your whole concentration can be on finding the one.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.