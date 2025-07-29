Everyone is saying the same thing about Cach as viewers praise his ‘emotional maturity’ on Love Island

Love Island viewers have praised Cach for his emotional maturity on Tuesday night’s episode.

After a dramatic Meet the Family and Friends episode, Toni was left feeling a little down, as she questioned whether Cach’s family approved of her.

In a conversation, Cach sensed something was on Toni’s mind and asked her: “What’s wrong?”

Toni responds: “I don’t know. Bad vibes today” to which Cach said: “From who?”

Toni replied: “Your brother and sister – they don’t like me” to which Cach said: “Toni, it’s not that they don’t like you.”

Cach comforted his partner as he explained: “Even if they did hate you, it does not matter, because I don’t.”

“I like you for you, and I’m here because I wanna be here, if I didn’t want to be here, I wouldn’t,” he sweetly told his partner.

“They saw their big brother cry, and it’s a mistake that I’m over, but the last thing is that they dislike you.”

Viewers praised Cach for how he handled the situation, calling him: “All around perfect.”

See how viewers reacted below:

i love cach and toni, the communication is AMAZING to see 👏👏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xlIkZ73ntW — ffion🫧✨🌱🪷💋 (@ffion_sheppard_) July 29, 2025

The way Cach comforts Toni oh my GOD, he’s so lovely. He’s honestly such a gentlemen #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ifOt8lObWy — lottie (@l0ttiehall) July 29, 2025

Cach is truly such a sweet guy🥲 the level of reassurance he’s giving Toni is amazing #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/OCswOhbM2q — princess aaliyah (@princesstati444) July 29, 2025

We haven’t had this level of masculine maturity since Ovie. Cach the man that you are🥹 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/sz0HnVf54M — Sankara Supremacist✌🏾 (@Runaway_Somali) July 29, 2025

cach once again proving what a genuinely lovely gent he is #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/eRw6VDN9kq — cal (@custurdcreams) July 29, 2025

cach is so emotionally mature, reassuring and just all around perfect where did the casting team find this man? #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/jYKtn8jBOY — hona 🏎️ was at landostand (@TR4ITORSYBMF) July 29, 2025

