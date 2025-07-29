Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Cach as viewers praise his ‘emotional maturity’ on Love Island

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: TONI, CACH.
Love Island viewers have praised Cach for his emotional maturity on Tuesday night’s episode.

After a dramatic Meet the Family and Friends episode, Toni was left feeling a little down, as she questioned whether Cach’s family approved of her.

In a conversation, Cach sensed something was on Toni’s mind and asked her: “What’s wrong?”

 

Toni responds: “I don’t know. Bad vibes today” to which Cach said: “From who?”

Toni replied: “Your brother and sister – they don’t like me” to which Cach said: “Toni, it’s not that they don’t like you.”

Cach comforted his partner as he explained: “Even if they did hate you, it does not matter, because I don’t.”

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: TONI, CACH

“I like you for you, and I’m here because I wanna be here, if I didn’t want to be here, I wouldn’t,” he sweetly told his partner.

“They saw their big brother cry, and it’s a mistake that I’m over, but the last thing is that they dislike you.”

Viewers praised Cach for how he handled the situation, calling him: “All around perfect.”

See how viewers reacted below:

