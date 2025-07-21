Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Everyone is saying the same thing about Cach and Toni on Love Island

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep27 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: TONI, CACH.
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

On Monday night’s episode, Cach finally admitted he still had feelings for Toni, despite admitting he felt betrayed by her recoupling with Harrison in previous episodes.

As they sat on the daybed, she asked him: “Like, what do you think about me now?”

Cach replied: “Well, obviously I still have feelings for you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Toni replied: “I was hesitant to speak to you after the Harrison thing because I didn’t want you to feel like an option.”

Cach sighed and said: “You’ve made this bare complicated for no reason. I still aint got an answer for you right now. Other that I’m willing to talk to you still. The door is not completely shut.”

Toni replied: “So like a zero, zero, zero point one per cent chance?”

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep35 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Toni & Cach

The pair continued to have a flirty back and forth as fans went wild, hoping for their reconciliation.

Many fans shared their hope for the couple, saying they would secure the 50K if they reunited.

See what they had to say below:

 

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages. 

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL