Everyone is saying the same thing about Cach and Toni on Love Island

On Monday night’s episode, Cach finally admitted he still had feelings for Toni, despite admitting he felt betrayed by her recoupling with Harrison in previous episodes.

As they sat on the daybed, she asked him: “Like, what do you think about me now?”

Cach replied: “Well, obviously I still have feelings for you.”

Toni replied: “I was hesitant to speak to you after the Harrison thing because I didn’t want you to feel like an option.”

Cach sighed and said: “You’ve made this bare complicated for no reason. I still aint got an answer for you right now. Other that I’m willing to talk to you still. The door is not completely shut.”

Toni replied: “So like a zero, zero, zero point one per cent chance?”

The pair continued to have a flirty back and forth as fans went wild, hoping for their reconciliation.

Many fans shared their hope for the couple, saying they would secure the 50K if they reunited.

See what they had to say below:

i think cach actually really likes toni. he’s just so hesitant bc he’s not sure it’s completely reciprocated #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/RTRGWdBIGf — ☁️ (@dayaspidxy) July 21, 2025

No love island couple has ever given me butterfly’s like Cach and Toni like im kicking my feet #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/Jmafr1jYKc — Dan🖤✨💜 (@Dan_SmileyFace) July 21, 2025

toni and cach have the type of chemistry that love island is supposed to be about #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/YO1eYbcPBZ — current personality trait: ryissa (@ricksify) July 21, 2025

Toni has more chemistry with Cach than she ever did with Harrison #LoveIslandUK #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VvcKveN4Gj — Lyn L (@Lyncpfc) July 21, 2025

me every i see time cach and toni together on screen: #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/22vGkhOBB2 — niamh (@xniamhamelia) July 21, 2025

Toni and Cach got me kicking my feet EVERYTIME they speak #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/J3nts0OTO7 — FloxChloexHalleStan (@troy4783) July 21, 2025

Toni and Cach’s conversations have my heart fluttering, they have so much chemistry 🥹❤️ #LoveIslandUK — 🐰💜✨ (@nappobaby) July 21, 2025

i would not be mad if toni and cach got back together #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/G2rjp7h0ka — someone (@OoofSomeone) July 21, 2025

