Everyone is saying the same thing about Benson Boone’s Coachella weekend two performance, as he brought out his surprise guest Brian May, as a cardboard cutout.

In his first Coachella performance on Friday, April 11, Benson channelled Brian May’s late bandmate Freddie Mercury for a dramatic performance of Bohemian Rhapsody, bringing out the 77-year-old Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer to play guitar.

However, the Beautiful Things singer was left disappointed by the crowd’s lukewarm reaction to the rock icon’s appearance.

In response to his disappointment with the crowd, Benson made a cheeky TikTok.

The video shows the hitmaker pretending to sing Queen’s 1975 hit song Bohemian Rhapsody into a banana while sporting trousers and a navy Nike polo shirt.

After putting his hand to his ear as though he’s waiting for the audience to show their excitement, Boone crosses his arms over his chest, tosses the banana, and exits the video.

He joked with his audience, writing: “Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD.”

The singer brought the trolling one step further during his second Coachella performance by teasing his fans on TikTok about his surprise guest: “Just wait till you see who I bring up for Bohemian Rhapsody today.”

However, the guest turned out to be May, in cardboard cutout form.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Fans reacted to the hilarious move on X, calling it “the funniest thing he did.”

One wrote: “Benson Boone carrying the cardboard cutout of Brian May at Coachella night 2, this might the funniest thing he did.”

Another wrote: Ngl Benson Boone bringing out a cardboard cutout of Brian May weekend 2 after the Coachella audience didn’t react weekend 1 is ICONIC BEHAVIOR.”

A third wrote: “Benson Boone bringing out a cardboard cutout of Brian May at Coachella weekend 2 is comedy gold that crowd got what they deserved.”

A fourth wrote: “Benson Boone bringing out a cardboard cutout of Brian May instead of the actual human is so real actually cos that crowd didn’t deserve him at all”

benson boone caring the cardboard cutout of brian may at coachella night 2, this might the funniest thing he did 😭 pic.twitter.com/EQUKC8KlFg — ᯓ★ laure • saw louis x2 𓊍ᶻ (@zquadrry28x) April 19, 2025

Ngl Benson Boone bringing out a cardboard cutout of Brian May weekend 2 after the Coachella audience didn’t react weekend 1 is ICONIC BEHAVIOR — Laura 🫶Saturdays 💡& Corella (@bardlover6) April 20, 2025

Benson Boone bringing out a cardboard cutout of Brian May at Cochella weekend 2 is comedy gold that crowd got what they deserved — jc 𑁍ࠬܓ (@filmaphobia) April 20, 2025

Benson Boone bringing out a cardboard cutout of Brian May instead of the actual human is so real actually cos that crowd didn’t deserve him at all — Nicole ❯❯❯❯ (@happilyomar) April 19, 2025