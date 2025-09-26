Everyone is saying the same thing about Amber Davies replacing Dani Dyer on Strictly

Amber Davies has officially joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing, stepping in to replace Dani Dyer after she fractured her ankle during rehearsals.

The 28-year-old former Love Island star, who is also a trained West End performer, will make her debut on Saturday night’s first live show, partnered with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

With Amber completing this year’s lineup, viewers have noticed that an unusually high number of the contestants already have some form of dance background — sparking debate about the competition, which is meant to showcase celebrities learning to dance from scratch.

Amber holds a Diploma in Professional Musical Theatre and Dance, studied dance as a GCSE, and trained at Danceworld Stage School before attending the Urdang Academy as a teenager.

She also worked as a nightclub dancer at London’s Cirque Le Soir.

Her dance résumé goes beyond theatre, too — just last year she competed on ITV’s Dancing On Ice, finishing in fifth place alongside professional partner Simon Proulx-Senecal.

That track record has left some Strictly fans unimpressed, with criticism quickly surfacing on social media.

One Strictly fan commented: “A trained dancer! This show has lost the plot in every area. Needs a total reset.”

“Amber is an amazing west end performer singer and dancer and singer so I think it’s a bit unfair on the other participants as she will be so good,” another wrote.

“Another dancer? She may play it down but this is her career. I don’t think that’s fair really,” a third commented, while a fourth added, “She is a trained dancer and was on Dancing On Ice a few years ago. She is too trained for this show.”

However, other fans jumped to Amber’s defence in the comments section.

One wrote: “To everyone complaining that she’s had dance experience what would you have strictly do bring in someone with no dance experience at this short notice? They wouldn’t be able to learn the dance routine in time!

“And it means @nikita__kuzmin can still compete with a partner. Just be happy for them instead of constantly complaining that celebrities have dance experience.”

Another commented: “Cue all of the oH bUT sHe IS aLrEAdy a DAnCeR comments 🫠 who bloody cares!”

“They would’ve never been able to do a 24 hour turnaround with someone who was an absolute beginner. The mixture of abilities makes it way more interesting to watch.”

Amber isn’t the only contestant with prior experience.

Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope trained as a dancer while starring in Billy Elliott on the West End, and later competed in Sky’s Got To Dance with his troupe Ruff Diamond, reaching the 2013 final.

Gladiators’ “Nitro,” Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, took part in the 2024 Strictly Christmas special with Nancy Xu, while EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal has admitted she “dabbled a little bit” in ballroom and Latin.

She told Good Morning Britain: “I dabbled a little bit, I did ballroom and Latin as a hobby and really loved it. When you’ve got a passion for something, you’re more inclined to enjoy it.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race star La Voix also studied at the Urdang Academy, suggesting another link to formal dance training.

Ironically, Dani Dyer — the contestant Amber has replaced — also had her own dance background, having studied jazz, tap, ballet and modern from a very young age.

In her 2019 autobiography, she even admitted she once put “qualified dancer” on her CV.

Amber and her partner Nikita will perform a Waltz for their debut this Saturday.

Her signing comes after Dani’s sudden withdrawal due to injury.

Confirming the news earlier this week, Dani explained: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny. I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.

“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance so I’ve had to pull out of the show. To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.”

The BBC has assured fans that the “heartbroken” Dani could still return in a future series, as roducers said they “hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.”

Sarah James, Executive Producer for BBC Studios, praised the Love Island star’s commitment despite her exit: “Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start.

“Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she’s no longer able to compete in this year’s series. We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.”

Dani is the second contestant to withdraw before the first live episode, following Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, who pulled out due to “unexpected medical reasons.”