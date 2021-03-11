Eve Hewson reveals she used to steal Bono’s address book to prank call huge celebrities

Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson has revealed she used to steal her father’s address book to prank call his celebrity friends.

During her appearance on This Morning, the actress said “one of the best moments” of her life was prank calling Justin Timerlake with her sister Jordan.

Eve said: “When I was younger, I stole my dad’s address book and we tried to prank call a few people, but Justin Timberlake picked up and we asked him trivia questions from the back of a cereal box. It was one of the best moments of my life.”

“He just kept answering. I don’t know what his need to win is, he must be a very competitive person. I think he was charmed by us,” she laughed.

Opening up about her childhood and touring with U2, the 29-year-old said: “It was exceptional. I got the best of both worlds in a sense because I grew up in Dublin and went to school and had my regular Dublin life.”

“Every now and then we got to go on tour with my dad and have this magical fun wild rock and roll experience and then just take the train to school again. So, it was a wild balance.”