Eve Hewson pokes fun at dad Bono in hilarious acceptance speech at Oscar Wilde Awards

Eve Hewson poked fun at her dad Bono during her hilarious acceptance speech at the US-Ireland Alliance’s annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

The event returned on Thursday, March 9 to J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Los Angeles.

Eve was honoured with the Wilde Card on the night, which Trina Vargo, president of the US-Ireland Alliance, noted “has been used to bring attention to rising talent who may not yet be a household name, but who we expect will be.”

During her acceptance speech, Eve poked fun at her dad Bono.

She thanked the U2 frontman “for building such a privileged life for me and my siblings that we are almost impossible to like”.

The actress wittily added: “Thank God we’re not tall, or we would all be models – and everyone would really, really f**king hate us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Bono is set to star in a Netflix drama about U2, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams.

The popular filmmaker is no stranger to Irish shores, as he famously filmed scenes for Star Wars: The Force Awakens on the Kerry island of Skellig Micheal back in 2015.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie on the green carpet at the US-Ireland Alliance’s annual Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday night, J.J. said he “can’t wait” to return to the Emerald Isle.

“We are working on a series about U2 so that would obviously by necessity shoot in Ireland,” he told us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)