Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Eva Mendes fuels speculation she has secretly married Ryan Gosling

Instagram
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Eva Mendes has fueled speculation she’s secretly married Ryan Gosling.

The notoriously private couple started dating back in 2011, and are parents to two daughters – Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6.

During her appearance on Channel Nine’s Today show on Friday, Eva referred to her longtime love as her “husband”, sending fans into a frenzy.

The 48-year-old appeared on the show to discuss the charity work she is doing in Australia, which is where Ryan is filming his latest movie ‘The Fall Guy’.

She said: “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time.”

It comes after the actress debuted a ‘de Gosling’ tattoo on her wrist.

Eva also addressed the marriage speculation during a radio interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show this week.

Brittany Hockley asked the Hitch star: “There’s a rumour that you guys might have secretly tied the knot. Is that true?”

The mum-of-two replied: “But who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious.”

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us