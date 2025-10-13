Eurovision vote on Israel’s participation delayed amid Gaza ceasefire

A Eurovision vote on Israel’s participation has been delayed amid the Gaza ceasefire.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said “recent developments in the Middle East” had led to its decision to call off the November virtual meeting to vote on the issue.

Although it is unclear if a vote will still be held, it stated that Israel’s involvement would instead be debated at a face-to-face meeting in December.

In a statement, the EBU said: “In the light of recent developments in the Middle East, the EBU’s executive board (meeting on October 13) agreed there was a clear need to organise an open and in-person discussion among its members on the issue of participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.”

“Consequently, the board agreed to put the issue on the agenda of its ordinary winter general assembly, which will be taking place in December, rather than organising an extraordinary session in advance,” it added.

Last month, the EBU declared that it will call 68 member nations to a general assembly meeting in November to express their opinions on Israel’s participation.

The EBU’s decision was hailed by Austria’s public broadcaster, ORF, which will host the competition in 2026.

The Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland, Spain, and Ireland have all stated that if Israel participated in the competition next year, they would think about boycotting it.

In a statement last month, RTÉ said that “it is RTÉ’s position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, if the participation of Israel goes ahead, and the final decision regarding Ireland’s participation will be made once the EBU’s decision is made”.

The broadcaster added that “RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza. RTÉ is also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages.”