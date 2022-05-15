Ad
Eurovision fans were LOVING Graham Norton's 'savage' commentary during the final

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Eurovision fans were loving Graham Norton’s “savage” commentary during last night’s final.

The Irish presenter has been hosting the song contest for UK fans since 2009, and is known for his quick wit and one-liners throughout the contest.

During the 2022 Eurovision final, the 59-year-old poked fun at both the performers and the hosts on the night.

Graham said of hosts Mika, Alessandro Cattelan and singer Laura Pausini: “The script doesn’t really fly off the page this year. They think of some funny ideas, but don’t really make them funny.”

He also pointed out the similarity between Rasmus from Finland’s costume and Pennywise from the film IT, warning viewers: “If you watched the film It and it frightened you a lot, the beginning of this performance may be a little triggering.”

Graham also poked fun at the costumes this year, saying: “This is the first example of of the great shirt shortage of 2022… The one good shirt, and they ripped that.”

During the show, one viewer tweeted: “Graham Norton is utterly brilliant. He progressively gets more drunk and more savage throughout the night.”

Another wrote: “I watch eurovision for the savage Graham Norton takedowns.”

A third fan tweeted: “Every year Graham Norton’s savage comments just absolutely kill me.”

After 24 countries performed at the grand final, Ukraine’s entry Kalush Orchestra was announced as the winner with their song ‘Stefania’.

The group is made up of founder and rapper Oleh Psiuk, multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk, and dancer Vlad Kurochka.

They went up against Czech Republic, Romania, Portugal, Finland, Switzerland, France, Norway, Armenia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Greece, Iceland, Moldova, Sweden, Australia, United Kingdom, Poland, Serbia and Estonia in Saturday night’s final.

