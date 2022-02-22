Euphoria fans think a MAJOR character is going to die in the season finale after spotting ‘clue’

Euphoria fans think a major character is going to die in the show’s upcoming season finale.

The seventh episode of the HBO drama’s second season aired in the US on Sunday night, and it focused on Lexi Howard’s play ‘Our Life’.

Lexi (played by Maude Apatow) invited her love interest Fezco (Angus Cloud) to watch her show, and saved him a prime spot in the audience.

Despite promising to be there, getting all dressed up for Lexi and buying her flowers, Fezco did not show up to the school play as an intense situation developed at home between himself, his brother Ashtray (played by Javon Walton), his friend and criminal associate Custer (Tyler Chase) and his girlfriend Faye (Chloe Cherry).

After watching the teaser trailer for the season finale, fans are convinced Fezco is going to be killed off, after seeing a clip of him lying on the ground screaming.

Taking to Twitter to react to the clip, one fan wrote: “If they kill of Fez, I’m done with Euphoria.”

Another tweeted: “WHY IS FEZ ON THE GROUND IN THE NEW TRAILER?!?!”

A third fan penned: “i swear fez dies i am canceling my subscription and pirating that shit till the ratings go down !!”

me outside of HBO HQ if fez dies #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/Edv64jzsVz — z (@aIexavinyl) February 21, 2022

i swear if fez and ashtray don‘t make it to season 3… #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/jWxiFo2WZR — mar (@LOKlSBlTCH) February 21, 2022

No because if something happens to fez or ashtray #euphoria pic.twitter.com/K3Z3gf4hDo — you know (@305Know) February 21, 2022

me stressing about wtf happened to fez for the next week #Fezco #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/90MfPwxo9j — bella (@bellaadamczyk) February 21, 2022

if anything happens to fez or ashtray #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/Ca9Ac57I2E — lex (@lex_norwood) February 21, 2022

WHY IS FEZ ON THE GROUND IN THE NEW TRAILER?!?! #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/tRtBCgLHi2 — Riley Roland (@RileyRoland15) February 21, 2022

The season finale of Euphoria will air in the US on Sunday, February 27.

Fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the show on NOW TV or Sky Atlantic the following day at 9pm.