Euphoria fans react to the death of popular character in the season finale

WARNING! This article contains spoilers for the season two finale of Euphoria.
The highly anticipated finale of Euphoria season two aired in the US on Sunday night, and Irish fans can watch it on NOW TV or Sky Atlantic tonight at 9pm.
The award-winning drama, which features a stellar cast, follows a group of high school students as they try to navigate their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, friendship, love, and sex.
The dramatic season finale saw the death of popular character Ashtray, played by Javon Walton.
The episode begins with Fezco (Angus Cloud) texting Lexi (Maude Apatow) that he’s on his way to her play, while Custer (Tyler Chase) says he has to talk about everything.
Faye (Chloe Cherry) drops a glass and goes to pick it up, and tells Fezco to ‘shhh’ while she’s on the ground, indicating Custer is recording their conversation.
Ashtray then kills Custer by shoving a knife in Custer’s throat.
Later, police in SWAT gear enter their apartment, and Ash locks himself in the bathroom with a ton of ammo. He then starts shooting blindly and wounds Fez in the process.
The police are left with no option but to kill Ash, while Fez watches in anguish.
Rue, played by Zendaya, says: “It didn’t feel real. It felt like a movie… and this is it. This is the part where the character never recovers. The part where life takes them down. This is the scene that scars them forever.”
After watching the emotional scenes, fans took to Twitter to share their heartache.
when fez kept on saying “he’s just a kid” i was done #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/XhQapNgSyR
— osiel 🙂 (@osielmaca) February 28, 2022
"it didn't feel real. it felt like a movie… and this is it. this is the part where the character never recovers. the part where life takes them down. this is the scene that scars them forever." #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/MGolcK1cuS
— drusilla is a beauty school dropout (@deepcherrywaves) February 28, 2022
OH MY FUCKING GOD #EUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/UeJiWCHq5h
— stevefromstarbucks (@Yoanacal) February 28, 2022
This scene broke my heart into pieces 💔😭😩#Euphoria pic.twitter.com/OoNjbYDX3n
— Park (@Park10678998) February 28, 2022
I just…i need a minute #Ashtray #Fezco #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/im5rtgowx1
— victoria (@vxictoriaa) February 28, 2022
look, imma just need a minute – how dare they #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/SyZRcNVRmb
— that was disgusting (@elliespyrdz) February 28, 2022