Erin McGregor targeted by online trolls after opening up about her son’s sensory issues

Erin McGregor has been targeted by online trolls after opening up about her son Harry’s sensory issues.

The Dublin native has revealed she’s received “vile” and “disgusting” comments on social media, after speaking about her son’s condition on Ireland AM earlier this week.

After seeing comments calling her a “drama queen”, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to hit back at the nasty messages.

Erin wrote: “Just when I think the world is a nice place. Shame on you people, absolutely sickening. Do you know my son’s actual diagnosis? Do you know what I go through daily?”

“I will not stand by, you try to bully me and say horrible things about me… every last one of you will be called out on it.”

“Some topics are off limits and this is one of them. I’ve every right to feel my feelings as a parent. Apparently I’m not allowed grieve for my child and the life he should be living.”

The panto star, who has 167k followers, later took to her Instagram Story to thank people for sending her messages of support.

Erin wrote: “I’m ok guys thank you for your 1000’s of messages of support. It took me years to remotely open up about my most precious son. I never full disclosed what it is for this very reason. We are not a headline.”

“Our story, when told will be told in my own words. I’ve the most supportive people on here that 1 million per cent get our journey. We’ve also opened people’s eyes to what other families may be going through & I hoped in that they would find support & understanding.”

“I can’t fandom how people could think these things let alone say them. These ladies are parents and have ‘raise awareness for Autism’ on their profile. One is a bus escort for people with additional needs.”

“I will not stay by and allow this. I’m not Erin from Dancing with the Stars that was crushed by your words,” she continued.

Sharing a video of her son Harry standing by their Christmas tree, Erin wrote: “This little man made me realise how strong I am. To everyone who contacts me to say our journey helps you feel less alone I’m sorry you had to witness them vile comments.”

“I don’t need to tell you how deep this pain runs. When I first started my journey I searched to find someone who could understand how I felt, to put words to what I was going through.”

“I didn’t want to talk to anyone, I just wanted to look from a distance. To know I wasn’t alone. I didn’t want to join a group, I didn’t even want to say it out loud,” Erin confessed.

“I want my page to be that for others. A page you can look at and say I’m not alone. You are allowed grieve, your feelings are valid.”

Erin continued: “The toxic positive comments of ‘count yourself lucky’ do not help. People are dealing with hidden disabilities everyday. They have a right to be heard and felt.”

“To the lady who said ‘sensory issue’ isn’t the end of the world, you are right, the end of the world is the end of the world. A sensory issue affects so many parts of every day living for so many people. A world that hurts for them to live in. Remember that.”

“Also that was the first time I said ‘sensory issues’ on TV. I never said what our issues are. After seeing that maybe I’ll continue to talk around it because the people who understand don’t need the word.”

“Just for the record I’d give my soul for my son I will not give up because of some disgusting comments.”

Erin concluded her posts by writing: “The world needs awareness and they picked on the wrong mammy. We love you all dearly. Thank you for allowing my page to a safe space where we are loved and understood.”

