Erika Jayne says ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal drama has been ‘the darkest part of my life’

Erika Jayne has opened up about her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s recent legal drama in a candid new interview.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from the 82-year-old attorney in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage.

Following the shock news of their divorce, the estranged couple were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims.

Erika was named in the complaint because the plaintiffs’ firm alleged that Tom embezzled the money “in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles.”

The former couple were also accused of using their divorce “as simply sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK.”

Erika, who has since been dismissed from the fraud and embezzlement lawsuit against Tom Girardi in Illinois, told E! News: “This has been the darkest part of my life.”

"This has been the darkest part of my life."

"Just the most desperate, most afraid I've ever been in my life. Most unsure, most volatile. I've been angry, I've been sad, I've been happy, I've been everything. And it's really challenged me to my core." "You know, when they can't get to that man, then they turn to his partner. And that's what I think has happened. I think that I have taken a lot of the attention that should be for other people. Other people, not just person, people." "I've been the whipping girl for a lot of people and I've taken the beating in the public when others should be," the reality star added.