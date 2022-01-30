Erika Jayne dismissed from fraud and embezzlement lawsuit against ex-husband Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne has officially been dismissed from the fraud and embezzlement lawsuit against her ex-husband Tom Girardi in Illinois.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from the 82-year-old attorney in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage.

Following the shock news of their divorce, the estranged couple were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims.

Erika was named in the complaint because the plaintiffs’ firm alleged that Tom embezzled the money “in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles.”

The former couple were also accused of using their divorce “as simply sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK.” According to court documents filed in Illinois, which were obtained by E! News, Erika has since been dismissed from the lawsuit. The docs, which were filed on January 29, read: “Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff’s claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs.” Taking to Twitter to react to the news, the plaintiffs’ attorney Jay Edelson vowed to carry on his clients’ legal fight. He wrote: “We have not stopped pursuing @erikajayne, just switching courts. We believe we can prove she benefitted from Tom’s ponzi scheme.” “@erikajayne has one strategy: throw up as must dust as possible. That can work on #RHOBH. It doesn’t work when someone is under oath in a court proceeding.” Jay also said that the lawsuit, filed by Edelson PC, is “being refiled in California” to “avoid fights over jurisdiction.” “No chance we are letting @erikajayne off the hook, especially given the evidence we have found. All money will go fully to the victims until they are made whole,” he added. Erika’s attorney Evan Borges said in a statement: “While Edelson retains the right to re-file in California, the dismissal of Erika from the federal lawsuit that triggered bankruptcies of Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi is extremely important.” “For example, the recent three-day evidentiary hearing in the Boeing case showed that Erika had ZERO role in what GK and Edelson discussed, did, and didn’t do, whether as between each other or as to their clients. In fact, I’m informed Erika’s name didn’t even come up at the hearing.” “I’d like to see Edelson and everyone else take the high road going forward and not make accusations against Erika without evidence. We want Edelson to get the most complete picture of the evidence as possible, and have no issue with further investigation. But the truth matters.” “Here, the truth is that Erika had no role in the Lion Air dealings, actions, or inaction as between the attorneys and their clients, and she never received any of the Lion Air client settlement funds.”