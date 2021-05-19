Erika Fox secures her dream apartment in NYC – after rental prices dropped due to the pandemic

The Irish influencer has been living in the U.S. for years

Erika Fox has revealed she’s secured her dream apartment in New York City, after rental prices dropped due to the pandemic.

The Kerry native, who has over 160k followers, showed off her stunning new home on Instagram, which features sprawling views of the Big Apple.

She captioned the post: “Found our dream NYC apartment.”

Erika, who lives with her longterm boyfriend Tommy, said they decided to move after their priorities “shifted” due the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple were living in New York’s Financial District before, but their new apartment is based on the Upper East Side – close to Central Park.

In a vlog documenting their move, Erika explained they were able to move into a bigger place because rental prices dropped due to the pandemic.

“Since Covid, like obviously New York is a bit quieter, the city hasn’t been as busy, and that has meant prices are a lot better,” she said.

“So when it came to our lease being up, we were like you know what lets look, like we can get more space for way better prices.”

The blogger also admitted they needed more space, and said: “The new apartment is twice the square feet of this one, the new one is 1,200 sq ft or something like that.”