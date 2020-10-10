Erika Fox admits she was ‘shocked and upset’ over BPerfect event – but chooses to stand by the brand

Irish influencer Erika Fox has admitted she was “shocked” and “upset” over BPerfect’s launch event in Belfast last week – but has decided to stand by the brand.

The cosmetics company came under fire last week, after hundreds turned out for the launch of their ‘mega store’ in Belfast, amid concerns over rising cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The event was widely criticised on social media, after images and videos from the launch showed many shoppers not being socially distant, as well as some influencers and ambassadors not wearing masks inside the store.

Although Erika had nothing to do with the event, the blogger decided to address the incident on Instagram, as she is an ambassador for the brand’s 10 Second Tan.

The Kerry native started off by saying the launch event was a “huge, huge mistake” that “upset a lot of people, including myself.”

Erika continued: “I honestly was shocked to see it just as much as everyone. It upset people for a reason, we’re all trying to be as careful as possible, personally for me I’m not able to see my family this year, you know, we’re all trying to do what we can.”

Speaking about BPerfect, she said: “I’ve been in constant contact with them. I have in no shape or form been ignoring this, trust me on this one, they know exactly where I stand, they know that it upset me.”

“I take my partnerships very seriously, if I put my name behind a brand and I share it with you I take that seriously, it’s my responsibility as well. And I’m in no way coming on here today to defend them, they are 1000% wrong.”

“But I do want to share, as someone who’s been talking to them very closely over the last week, just how genuinely sorry they are. They take full responsibility, they know they made a huge mistake and they really have learned such a big lesson and I appreciate that, I appreciate them putting their hands up,” she continued.

“At the end of the day, brands make mistakes, as humans we all make mistakes, we’ve all done things in the past that we shouldn’t have done. I just think sometimes brands or people do deserve a second chance, and obviously it’s everyones own personal opinion whether to forgive or move on…”

“But for me in this situation I have decided to stick with them as a brand, for the main reason being a) I know how incredibly sorry they are, and b) as a brand I’ve worked with for a long time, obviously this was a huge mistake that they made, but from working with them for four years I know that they are not bad people, they truly are good people behind it all…”

“Good people that made a big mistake and just in my opinion they do deserve a second chance from me, and hopefully maybe from some people that they did upset.”

“But I will be sticking with them, and I wanted to just address that today just to make sure that you know exactly how I feel and how I’ve handled it.”

In another post, Erika further explained her decision by writing: “I never like to get involved in any kind of drama on here (you all know me well enough at this stage) & I obviously had absolutely nothing to do with that event but I wanted to make sure you know that when I’m associated with a brand, I take their actions very seriously.”

“If this was a brand I had only recently got involved with & barely knew, I wouldn’t be so quick to forgive. But as I said, I’ve known their team for 4+ years now. I also would like to say that this has nothing to do with losing a contract or money.”

“I very easily could leave this brand and move onto another tan brand in the morning but that’s not me, that’s not how I do things. I’ve turned down many many offers over the years. I truly love BPerfect products and that’s why I’ve stayed loyal to them for so long.

Erika added: “I also forgot to mention that I’ve been speaking with them all week about how together we can organise some donations. I would like to personally donate the monthly fee they usually pay me for October. So stay tuned for more details on that.”

The New York based influencer concluded her posts by writing: “I know some people will have very different opinions on this and that’s 100% ok. Everyone is entitled to that.”

