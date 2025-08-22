Erik Menendez denied parole three decades after the murder of his parents

Erik Menendez has been denied parole by the US state of California over the murder of his parents more than three decades ago.

The younger of the two Menendez brothers — whose 1989 shotgun killings of their wealthy parents in Beverly Hills shocked America — made his first parole plea on Thursday.

His brother, Lyle, is scheduled for his own parole suitability hearing on Friday. Both men became eligible for parole after a judge resentenced them in May.

Under the ruling, Erik will have to wait three more years before he can try again.

Parole board commissioner Robert Barton presided over the nearly 10-hour hearing before announcing the decision.

He told Erik that, while he believes in rehabilitation, the board could not find him suitable for release.

“I believe in redemption, or I wouldn’t be doing this job,” Barton said. “But based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety.”

Barton highlighted Erik’s history of misconduct in prison and his criminal behaviour before the murders.

“Contrary to your supporters’ beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner and frankly, we find that a little disturbing,” he told Erik, bluntly adding that he now had “two options” for his future.

“One is to have a pity party,” Barton said. “Or you can take to heart what we discussed.”

The hearing included testimony from prosecutors, relatives, and supporters.

JUST IN: Erik Menendez has been denied parole on his first attempt. This is the only photo released by Dept. of Corrections from today’s parole hearing. Erik’s brother Lyle has a separate hearing scheduled tomorrow. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/zpsJALBYxM — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 22, 2025

A Los Angeles prosecutor argued against Erik’s release, claiming his improved behaviour was “still an unreasonable risk to society” and that “he has no insight into his crimes.”

Erik, who appeared virtually from Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, became emotional as he described the night of August 20, 1989.

“I just want my family to understand that I am so unimaginably sorry for what I have put them through from Aug. 20, 1989 until this day, and this hearing,” Erik said.

“If I ever get the chance at freedom, I want the healing to be about them,” he continued. “Don’t think it’s the healing of me – it’s the healing of the family. This is a family tragedy.”

Erik and Lyle’s aunt, Teresita Menendez-Baralt, who is battling stage four cancer, also appeared at the hearing to offer her support.

“The truth is I do not know how much time I have left. If Erik is granted parole, it would be a blessing,” she told the panel.

“I hope I live long enough to welcome him into my home, to sit at the same table, to wrap my arms around him – that would bring me immeasurable peace and joy.”

The panel reviewed Erik’s prison record, including incidents involving fights, contraband, and hidden cellphones. They also looked at his past involvement in burglaries before the killings.

A risk assessment classified him as a “moderate” risk if released.

While the board acknowledged his participation in education and rehabilitation programs, they concluded that the brutal nature of the murders was “devoid of human compassion.”

The denial shifts some focus to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is considering a clemency petition for both brothers.

Clemency could mean a reduced sentence or even a pardon, but it would not overturn their convictions.

Legal analysts note the decision could carry political risks for Newsom, who is seen as a possible Democratic presidential candidate.

Separately, the Menendez brothers have requested a new trial, citing new evidence.

That motion is under review, though it faces strong opposition from the Los Angeles district attorney’s office.

Lyle Menendez’s parole hearing is scheduled for Friday, with a separate panel considering his case.

Lyle and Erik Menendez, aged 21 and 18 at the time, shot and killed their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion back in 1989.

In 1996, after two trials, they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The brothers have long claimed their violent actions stemmed from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents, José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menendez.

Their case garnered renewed interest last year, after Netflix released a true-crime series titled, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The Menendez brothers initially told police they found their parents dead, but later admitted to their killings – claiming it was retribution for the years of abuse they allegedly endured.

But when on trial, prosecutors insisted there was no evidence of any abuse, and claimed the brothers had killed their parents to inherit the family fortune.