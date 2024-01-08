Erica Cody announced as first hopeful bidding to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2024

Erica Cody has been announced as the first hopeful bidding to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 68th annual contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden between May 7 and May 11 this year.

The exciting news was announced on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Monday afternoon.

Erica is hoping to represent the nation with her song, Love Me Like I Do.

Speaking of the song, the 28-year-old said: “The song has never meant more to me than it does right now.”

“It really helped me get through one of the most challenging times in my life while navigating a breakup.”

“It’s the ultimate feel good self-love anthem. The meaning is in the song title Love Me Like I Do – you really are your own best friend, the one who has to go to sleep with your decisions and thoughts at night so no one can make decisions and love you more than YOU can.”

Erica continued: “I always thought that I’d be representing my country with a basketball jersey on my back, but that was cut short due to injury which was the catalyst for me to really pursue music.”

“So, to be able to represent Ireland doing the one thing I love the most (music) and have now made my career not only would be an honour but a huge full circle moment.

Five further hopefuls will be unveiled on the Ray D’Arcy show each afternoon this week, with listeners getting to hear a first play of their entries.

The six contestants will compete on The Late Late Eurosong Special to determine who will go on to represent Ireland.