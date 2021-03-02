Eoghan McDermott set to ‘quit’ 2FM

The radio presenter is currently on annual leave

Eoghan McDermott is set to quit his radio role on 2FM, after six years.

The Dublin native has been on annual leave for two weeks from his breakfast show with Doireann Garrihy.

Now the Sunday World is reporting that he radio DJ will be leaving the station in a “shock move”.

According to the publication the presenter is leaving for “personal reasons”.

When contacted for comment, RTE said: “Eoghan is on annual leave. RTÉ has no further comment.”

Before the pandemic began in early 2020, Eoghan had been rumoured to be leaving the station to pursue media roles in Australia.

The 37-year-old currently lives in Dublin with his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia.