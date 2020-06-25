Eoghan McDermott finally responds to rumours he’s leaving RTÉ 2FM

Eoghan McDermott has denied rumours he’s leaving RTÉ 2FM to pursue opportunities abroad.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Eoghan had decided to quit his role hosting 2FM Breakfast with Doireann Garrihy.

However, the radio presenter has since rubbished those claims.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Eoghan said: “I have no idea where that came from, I just read it in the papers.”

“I never said anything about it, I ignored it completely because once you talk about it then it becomes a second cycle of the story.”

“I have signed up and am happy out. That’s that,” he added.

Back in January, the Irish Daily Mail reported that Eoghan planned to leave the station to pursue opportunities in Australia.

The presenter took a break from hosting 2FM Breakfast last year, as he worked as the voiceover artist for Love Island Australia.