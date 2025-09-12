Emotional Patrick Kielty addresses split from Cat Deeley as he returns to The Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty returned to work on The Late Late Show on Friday night, following his shock split from Cat Deeley over the summer.

The comedian was joined by a star-studded panel of guests for his first show back, including Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Mary Robinson, and Conor Murray.

Opening his third season as host, Patrick appeared overcome with emotion as he thanked fans for their support over the past few months.

“Honestly it is so nice to be back with you, especially after this summer where I have genuinely been blown away by all the love and support you guys have sent my way,” he said.

“One of the greatest joys of hosting this show is that you’re never alone, so to all of you who have been so kind to me and my family these past few months can I just say a huge go raibh míle maith agat.

“It’s one of the many reasons why walking out here is always a privilege, why being back here with you tonight truly puts flesh on my bones, and why it never gets old to say these words – welcome to The Late Late Show,” Patrick added.

Patrick and Cat shocked fans when they announced their split at the end of July, after almost 13 years of marriage.

In a joint statement to the PA news agency, they said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.”

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment,” they added.

Patrick and Cat had been splitting their time between the UK and Ireland over the past two years due to work commitments, which reportedly caused a strain in their relationship.

Since September 2023, Patrick has been travelling back and forth to Dublin to host The Late Late Show, while Cat has remained in London to host This Morning, a job she landed in March 2024.

Eyebrows were also raised when Cat was noticeably absent from Patrick’s mother’s funeral in March.

A source close to the couple previously told The Sun: “Everyone knew the marriage was over in March. They were living separate lives and it was very clear when she didn’t go to his mother’s funeral that month.

“She’d been living in England to work on This Morning and he was back in Ireland – they only spent time together for the kids

“It’s a huge shock as everyone saw them as one of the most normal and down to earth couples in showbusiness and there were no major signs that anything was seriously wrong for some time.”

The couple, who first met when they co-hosted Fame Academy in 2002, had been married since 2012.

The pair previously lived in Los Angeles for 14 years, but moved to the UK five years ago.

According to The Sun, a terrifying gun ordeal is what led the family to make the decision to leave the States.

According to the publication, Patrick and their young son Milo were at a mall in Los Angeles when emergency sirens started to go off.

In a 2020 interview Cat revealed: “Everyone was told to lie behind the counter or pushed into the loos. People were screaming and crying. Then, as they were all hiding, the FBI turned up with guns.”

She continued: “Paddy kept Milo calm — he didn’t really know what was going on.”

“As I was driving, I began to see helicopters, news vans, firemen and armed police response squads.”

“It makes me go funny now. It was terrifying. Paddy was shaken by it, more than Milo, who didn’t properly understand. The gun laws in America are crazy.”

The pair reportedly began making plans to leave the US shortly after the scare.