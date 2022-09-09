Emotional King Charles greets thousands of well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace as he returns to London

King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla greeted thousands of well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace today, as he returned for the first time as monarch.

There were huge cheers from the crowd as the couple arrived at the palace, before the new sovereign began shaking hands with members of the public.

As he greeted people standing behind barriers, an impromptu rendition of ‘God Save the King’ broke out.

King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time since becoming King. The King is spending time shaking hands and greeting well-wishers outside the palace gates.

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

The Queen’s eldest son Charles immediately ascended to the throne after she died, making him King Charles III.

Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, King Charles announced a period of Royal Mourning will be observed from now until seven days after her state funeral.

The date of the funeral is yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to take place 10 days after her passing.

Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the Royal family, Royal household staff and representatives of the Royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties.

On Friday morning, The King and his Queen Consort Camilla travelled from Balmoral to London, where the new monarch will have his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

He will also meet the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, to officially sign off on the Queen’s funeral plans.

On Friday evening, King Charles is expected to address the nation at 6pm in his first televised speech as sovereign.

The new monarch will pay tribute to his mother, and pledge to serve as head of state.

