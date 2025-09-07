An emotional Jessie J returns to the stage following breast cancer surgery: ‘Never know when last day will be’

An emotional Jessie J returned to the stage on Saturday night for her first performance following her breast cancer surgery.

Back in June, the British singer announced that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer and that she would be undergoing treatment.

Taking to the stage at BBC Radio 2 In The Park in Chelmsford, the singer shared an emotional message to her fans.

She told the packed crowd: “Some of you may know, some of you may not know, but I had breast cancer surgery 11 weeks ago today.”

“And the last show I did, I had no idea what was gonna happen, and I’m still very much in the recovery process, but I’m definitely not ready for Babins.”

“I mean, I am, but my doctors are like ‘calm down, girl,’ Do you know what I mean, you can take the girl out of Essex, put her back in to Essex,” she confessed.

@perfectperrie.1 This Was Just So Adorable 🥰 I Went To BBC Radio 2 Party In Park Today And I Saw One Of My Favourite Singers Jessie J And She Was AMAZING 🤩 I Just Love Her So Much. And My Dad Video This For Me And Really Hope That Jessie Gets To See This Adorable Video With Her Son 🥰 Sending All My Love And Hugs 🤗 @JessieJ

“But I’m just so grateful to be here, you have no idea how grateful I am to see so many of you singing along after all these years.”

“We never know when our last day will be, so soak this up, hug the people you love hard.”

The performance comes just weeks after the singer was forced to postpone her upcoming tour, amid her battle with breast cancer.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jessie told fans: “Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery. Nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year, and unfortunately, that falls right in the middle of a tour that I had booked.”

The 37-year-old was due to tour Europe and the UK in October and perform shows in the US in November.

The European and UK dates have been postponed until April 2026, but as of now her US tour has been cancelled.

“So that is what it is, and I’m sorry,” she continued.

“I feel frustrated and sad, but also, it is what it is, and I need to be better. I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make. So I’m postponing the tour ’til next year.”

The songstress, who underwent her first breast cancer surgery in June, added: “Please bear with us for the US tour.”

“It’s something that I want to do, but when the time is right. So it might be a little later in the year. It might be a little earlier. I don’t know yet.

“You guys know how much I want to do all of it, but I just can’t. And I have to be realistic.”